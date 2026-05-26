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Keon Ellis News: Scores five points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 8:34am

Ellis chipped in five points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Monday's 130-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

After being used sparingly by the Kings, a mid-season trade to the Cavaliers gave Ellis new life. In Cleveland, he appeared in 29 regular-season contests (six starts) with averages of 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.3 steals in 24.8 minutes per contest.

Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers
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