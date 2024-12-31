Keon Ellis News: Scores seven points

Ellis ended with seven points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes during Monday's 110-100 victory over the Mavericks.

Ellis' production on the offensive end comes and goes, and his value in fantasy is heavily reliant on his defense. He's been productive in that regard, averaging 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks in just 16.3 minutes per game across 12 December outings.