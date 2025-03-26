Keon Ellis News: Shines on defensive end

Ellis contributed 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and four steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 loss to the Thunder.

Yet again, Ellis made a massive impact on the defensive end -- this was his fifth game of the season with at least four steals, and his 14th game with at least a pair of blocks. Ellis has been logging a ton of minutes in the absence of Malik Monk (illness), averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers over his last three games.