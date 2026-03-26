Keon Ellis News: Shines with first unit

Ellis produced 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 120-103 loss to the Heat.

With Dean Wade (ankle) out, Ellis moved into the first unit and was an obvious bright spot for the team. He's starting to find his footing in Cleveland, posting averages of 8.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 26.6 minutes over his last four outings.