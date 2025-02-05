Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis News: Slides to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Ellis is not part of the Kings' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Magic, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Zach LaVine (personal/recently traded) is available to make his Kings debut, pushing Ellis to the second unit after he drew the spot start Monday. In 36 appearances off the bench this season, Ellis is averaging 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 steals across 19.1 minutes.

Keon Ellis
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now