Keon Ellis News: Slides to bench

Ellis is not part of the Kings' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Magic, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Zach LaVine (personal/recently traded) is available to make his Kings debut, pushing Ellis to the second unit after he drew the spot start Monday. In 36 appearances off the bench this season, Ellis is averaging 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 steals across 19.1 minutes.