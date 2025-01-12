Keon Ellis News: Slides to bench Sunday

Ellis will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Bulls, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

With De'Aaron Fox (hip) returning to game action, Ellis will retreat to the bench. The 25-year-old started in each of the club's last five outings with Fox and Keegan Murray each sidelined at some point, during which Ellis had averaged 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.4 assists in 33.6 minutes per contest.