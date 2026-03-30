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Keon Ellis News: Starting against Jazz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Ellis will start in Monday's game versus Utah.

Cleveland is down Jarrett Allen (knee), Max Strus (foot), Dean Wade (ankle) and Jaylon Tyson (toe), so Ellis will return to the starting lineup. The 26-year-old last started in Wednesday's 120-103 loss to the Miami Heat, finishing with 17 points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 37 minutes of work.

Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers
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