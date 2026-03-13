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Keon Ellis News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Ellis is in the Cavaliers' starting lineup against the Mavericks on Friday, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ellis will enter Friday's starting lineup for the sixth time this season (and first since Jan. 9) due to the absence of Sam Merrill (hamstring). Ellis had a strong performance off the bench against the Magic on Wednesday, finishing with 20 points, four rebounds, one assist, one block, one steal and five three-pointers over 31 minutes in a 128-122 loss.

Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers
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