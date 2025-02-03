Keon Ellis News: Starting Monday vs. T-Wolves

Ellis is in the Kings' starting lineup against the Timberwolves on Monday, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Ellis will take the spot in the Kings' starting five vacated by De'Aaron Fox, who was traded to the Spurs on Monday in a three-team trade that also saw Zach LaVine being sent from Chicago to Sacramento. LaVine is expected to make his Kings debut Wednesday against the Magic, so Ellis will make his 11th start of the regular season Monday. Ellis has averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.9 steals over 25.1 minutes per game since the beginning of January.