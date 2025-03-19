Fantasy Basketball
Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis News: Starting sans LaVine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 6:51pm

Ellis is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

The defensive-minded swingman will get a chance in the first unit due to the absence of Zach LaVine, who's out for personal reasons. Through his last 10 starting appearances, Ellis has averaged 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.5 minutes.

Keon Ellis
Sacramento Kings
