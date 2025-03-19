Keon Ellis News: Starting sans LaVine

Ellis is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

The defensive-minded swingman will get a chance in the first unit due to the absence of Zach LaVine, who's out for personal reasons. Through his last 10 starting appearances, Ellis has averaged 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.5 minutes.