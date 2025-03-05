Keon Ellis News: Starting sans Monk

Ellis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Due to the absence of Malik Monk (toe) on Wednesday, Ellis will move into the starting lineup and have a chance to provide enhanced fantasy value. Across 11 games in Sacramento's first unit this year, Ellis has averaged 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 2.1 assists, 0.8 blocks and 2.2 three-pointers in 30.4 minutes while shooting 45.3 percent from deep.