Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis News: Starting sans Monk

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 6:43pm

Ellis will be in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Ellis gets the nod to be in the first five for the Kings due to Malik Monk (illness) being ruled out Saturday. In 15 starts this season, the 24-year-old is averaging 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game, shooting 47.4 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Keon Ellis
Sacramento Kings
