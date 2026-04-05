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Keon Ellis News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 7:58pm

Ellis will start Sunday against the Pacers, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Ellis is getting a spot start due to Evan Mobley (calf) taking a maintenance day, and he'll be joined in the first unit by James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus and Thomas Bryant. As a starter this season, Ellis has averaged 9.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.4 triples and 1.2 steals per game.

Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers
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