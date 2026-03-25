Keon Ellis News: Starting Wednesday
Ellis will start Wednesday versus the Heat, Spencer Davies of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Ellis is getting a spot-start with Dean Wade (ankle) unavailable, and it'll be Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Sam Merrill and Evan Mobley joining him in the first unit for Wednesday's game. As a starter this season, Ellis has averaged 7.7 points, 1.6 triples, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
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