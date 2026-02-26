Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis News: Steps up off bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 11:32am

Ellis contributed 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 118-116 loss to the Bucks.

Ellis took advantage of the absences of Donovan Mitchell (groin) and James Harden (thumb). Ellis is carving out a more stable role in Cleveland than he was in Sacramento, averaging 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 21.6 minutes per contest in nine games for the Cavaliers.

Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keon Ellis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keon Ellis See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
39 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 4
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
53 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 28
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
60 days ago