Keon Ellis News: Strong defensive showing in start

Ellis notched 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 116-114 victory over Minnesota.

The Kings swapped out De'Aaron Fox for Zach LaVine in a blockbuster trade, but with LaVine not expected to make his Sacramento debut until Wednesday, Ellis got a spot start and made his usual big impact on the defensive end of the court. The third-year guard has recorded multiple steals in nine of 16 games (seven starts) since the beginning of January, averaging 9.9 points, 2.7 boards, 2.3 threes, 1.9 steals, 1.7 assists and 0.8 blocks in 25.7 minutes a contest over that stretch. Ellis' role isn't likely to increase in the new backcourt rotation, but he should still have value in deeper fantasy formats.