Keon Ellis News: Strong defensive showing in Utah

Ellis provided 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, three blocks and two steals in 33 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 118-101 win over the Jazz.

The third-year guard left Monday's win over Charlotte after only nine minutes of court time due to an ankle issue, but Ellis didn't end up missing a game and seemed 100 percent healthy as he made a big impact at the defensive end of the court. It's the second time in February that Ellis has recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same contest, and through 11 games on the month he's averaged 9.9 points, 3.0 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.4 steals, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks in 26.2 minutes.