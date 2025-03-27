Keon Ellis News: Will start Thursday
Ellis is starting Thursday's game against Portland, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
It was previously reported that Malik Monk would return to the starting lineup, bumping Ellis to the bench, but the report has since been updated to list Ellis as a starter. The Kings may want to ease Monk back into action following a three-game absence, so Ellis should continue to be heavily involved versus the Trail Blazers.
