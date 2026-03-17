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Keon Ellis News: Won't start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Ellis won't start against the Bucks on Tuesday.

With Sam Merrill (hamstring) back in the lineup following a two-game absence, Ellis will slide to the second unit. In five appearances off the bench this month, the 26-year-old has averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks in 27.8 minutes per tilt.

Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers
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