Keon Johnson News: Adds 21 points off bench

Johnson registered 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 23 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 122-97 victory over the Windy City Bulls.

Johnson secured his first double-double of the 2025-26 campaign after missing time earlier in the year with a knee injury. This was a stellar bounce-back performance from the 23-year-old, who went 0-for-10 from the field in his last game Friday, also against Windy City.