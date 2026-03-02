Keon Johnson headshot

Keon Johnson News: Adds 21 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Johnson registered 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 23 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 122-97 victory over the Windy City Bulls.

Johnson secured his first double-double of the 2025-26 campaign after missing time earlier in the year with a knee injury. This was a stellar bounce-back performance from the 23-year-old, who went 0-for-10 from the field in his last game Friday, also against Windy City.

Keon Johnson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keon Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keon Johnson See More
NBA Draft 2025: Analysis for Every First Round Pick
NBA
NBA Draft 2025: Analysis for Every First Round Pick
Rotowire Staff
250 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings 2025-26: Top Keepers from All 30 Teams
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings 2025-26: Top Keepers from All 30 Teams
Author Image
Alex Barutha
264 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8
Author Image
Dan Bruno
328 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Championship Edition
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Championship Edition
Author Image
Mike Barner
332 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
338 days ago