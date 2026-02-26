Keon Johnson News: Back in action

Johnson (knee) tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and three rebounds in 18 minutes Wednesday during the G League Maine Celtics' 116-109 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Johnson saw his first G League action since Dec. 12 after putting a knee injury behind him. He's now scored in double figures in four of five outings this season with Maine.