Keon Johnson News: Back in starting lineup

Johnson will start Saturday's game against the Pistons, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

After a long stay in the starting lineup, Johnson lost his spot in the first five Friday to Cam Thomas (hamstring), who was making his first appearance since Jan. 2. However, Thomas is back in street clothes for the second half of this back-to-back set, so Johnson will reclaim his starting gig for at least one more game, though Thomas should return to action Tuesday in San Antonio. As a starter this season (36 games), Johnson has averaged 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 27.8 minutes per game.