Keon Johnson News: Coming off bench Friday

Johnson is not in the Nets' starting lineup against the Trail Blazers on Friday, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Johnson has started in 36 of the Nets' last 37 games, but he will cede his spot in the starting five to the returning Cam Thomas (hamstring). Johnson has averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 steals over 28.7 minutes per game since the beginning of February.