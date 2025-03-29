Keon Johnson News: Decent stat line in win

Johnson logged 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 31 minutes during Saturday's 115-112 victory over the Wizards.

Johnson started for the ninth game in a row, and he should be one of the young players who should get more minutes in the Brooklyn lineup as the regular season winds down. He's scored in double digits in six of those nine starts while also posting solid numbers in peripheral categories. Even though it's hard to rely on the Nets players from a fantasy perspective, Johnson should be one of the more consistent options as long as he stays in a starting role.