Keon Johnson News: Ejected Wednesday

Johnson was issued a second technical foul and was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Johnson got into a verbal altercation with Ja Morant midway through the second half and was issued his second technical foul. Johnson will finish the contest with four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal across 16 minutes off the bench.