Keon Johnson News: Goes for 25 points in loss

Johnson ended with 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 119-102 loss to the Wizards.

Players like Cameron Johnson and D'Angelo Russell struggled Wednesday, but Johnson stepped up and led the Nets in scoring with an excellent display. The former Tennessee standout has scored at least 20 points in four of his last seven appearances, averaging 18.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in that span.