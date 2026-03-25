Keon Johnson News: Leading scorer off bench
Johnson tallied 21 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 130-105 G League win over the Charge.
Johnson was dominant despite coming off the bench, leading the team in points scored while matching his season-high six assists. The 6-foot-5 guard also shot an efficient 53.8 percent from the field but managed to convert just 33.3 percent of his three-point attempts.
Keon Johnson
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