Keon Johnson News: Leads team with 22 points

Johnson chipped in 22 points (8-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 124-105 loss to the Nuggets.

The Nets were outplayed and overworked Friday evening, but Johnson did his best to keep the team above water. Numerous injuries have thrust Johnson into an expanded role, and Friday's result marked his second-highest scoring total of the season. The The Tennessee product will continue to be a key part of the offense while the Nets limp through the schedule.