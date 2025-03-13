Keon Johnson News: Moving to bench

Johnson isn't starting Thursday's game against the Bulls, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Johnson averaged 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in his last four games as a starter, but he'll shift to a bench role Thursday with D'Angelo Russell back from injury. Johnson should remain rooted in the rotation despite the role change and will presumably still log north of 20 minutes.