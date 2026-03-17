Keon Johnson News: Outstanding effort against Squadron

Johnson amassed 43 points (11-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 12-12 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 144-143 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Johnson had his best offensive performance of the season with high activity from the field and from the charity stripe during the loss. The 43 points set a career best for Johnson and more than doubled his previous season-high count of 21. He has seen increased playing time off the bench lately and could push for a bigger role in the final stretch of the campaign.