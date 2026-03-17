Keon Johnson News: Outstanding effort against Squadron
Johnson amassed 43 points (11-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 12-12 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 144-143 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.
Johnson had his best offensive performance of the season with high activity from the field and from the charity stripe during the loss. The 43 points set a career best for Johnson and more than doubled his previous season-high count of 21. He has seen increased playing time off the bench lately and could push for a bigger role in the final stretch of the campaign.
Keon Johnson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keon Johnson See More
-
NBA Draft
NBA Draft 2025: Analysis for Every First Round Pick265 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings 2025-26: Top Keepers from All 30 Teams279 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8343 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Championship Edition347 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 29353 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keon Johnson See More