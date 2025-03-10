Keon Johnson News: Pops for 18 points in win

Johnson accumulated 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 111-108 victory over the Lakers.

Johnson bounced back to form by scoring 18 points, the most he has scored in over a month. Although it's been a lean few weeks, Johnson has been one of the few Nets players who has suited up on a consistent basis. Brooklyn will back up Tuesday when they face the Cavaliers.