Keon Johnson headshot

Keon Johnson News: Pours in 24 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 7:14am

Johnson supplied 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 113-109 victory over the Mavericks.

For the third time this season, Johnson reached 24 points as he led the Nets in scoring Monday. This was a step in the right direction for Johnson, as his production has been pretty sporadic in recent games. Over his last eight appearances, Johnson posted averages of 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.1 three-pointers.

Keon Johnson
Brooklyn Nets
