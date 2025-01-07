Fantasy Basketball
Keon Johnson News: Productive in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 10:40am

Johnson posted 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and four steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 113-99 loss to the Pacers.

With the Nets dealing with several injuries and unloading some veterans via trade recently, Johnson has become a popular pickup in fantasy basketball. Over his last eight appearances, he's been very productive with averages of 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 31.7 minutes per contest.

