Keon Johnson News: Productive in loss

Johnson posted 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and four steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 113-99 loss to the Pacers.

With the Nets dealing with several injuries and unloading some veterans via trade recently, Johnson has become a popular pickup in fantasy basketball. Over his last eight appearances, he's been very productive with averages of 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 31.7 minutes per contest.