Keon Johnson News: Puts up 12 points Friday

Johnson logged 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 23 minutes during Friday's 135-119 loss to the Grizzlies.

Johnson scored in double digits for the first time since moving to the starting lineup on Dec. 2, and this was certainly a step in the right direction after struggling with his shot in recent games. In his four starts, Johnson is averaging 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 31.3 percent from the floor, so he needs to improve in the efficiency department to boost his fantasy stock.