Keon Johnson News: Records three steals

Johnson finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 110-95 loss to the Heat.

Johnson recorded a season-high three steals, a number he's reached four times in his career. The Nets were shorthanded Monday with Dorian Finney-Smith (calf) out, but Monday's line is something to keep in mind with the Nets rumored to be sellers at the trade deadline. Johnson is certainly on the deep-league radar going forward.