Keon Johnson News: Scores 12 in limited playing time

Johnson totaled 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in nine minutes during Friday's 120-112 victory over Chicago.

Despite playing just nine minutes during Friday's win, Johnson managed to connect on five of six field-goal attempts and tied Nic Claxton as the Nets' third-leading scorer behind Cam Thomas (32) and Cameron Johnson (14). K. Johnson has cracked 10-plus minutes just twice this season while coming off the bench, but he could see more playing time Sunday against Detroit if Ben Simmons (back) and Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) are unable to play.