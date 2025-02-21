Keon Johnson News: Scores 16 despite shooting woes

Johnson accumulated 16 points (8-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 loss to the Cavaliers.

Johnson posted a solid stat line overall, but his shooting woes were noticeable since he finished with 19 shots taken. He snapped a stretch of three games in which he didn't reach the 15-point mark, but the lack of efficiency could start being a problem for fantasy managers, especially ones who have Johnson rostered on category-based leagues. He's making just 37.9 percent of his shots, as well as 26.2 percent of his threes, since the beginning of February.