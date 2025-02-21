Keon Johnson News: Scores 16 despite shooting woes
Johnson accumulated 16 points (8-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 loss to the Cavaliers.
Johnson posted a solid stat line overall, but his shooting woes were noticeable since he finished with 19 shots taken. He snapped a stretch of three games in which he didn't reach the 15-point mark, but the lack of efficiency could start being a problem for fantasy managers, especially ones who have Johnson rostered on category-based leagues. He's making just 37.9 percent of his shots, as well as 26.2 percent of his threes, since the beginning of February.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now