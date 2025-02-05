Keon Johnson News: Scores team-high 22 points

Johnson racked up 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 99-97 victory over the Rockets.

Johnson led the Nets with 22 points, the third time in the past six games he has tallied at least 20 points. Brooklyn has now won three straight games, including back-to-back wins against the Rockets. Despite the constant uncertainty surrounding the rotation in Brooklyn, Johnson's role has remained relatively consistent. He has started seven straight games and 28 of the past 29.