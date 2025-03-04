Fantasy Basketball
Keon Johnson headshot

Keon Johnson News: Slides to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Johnson will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against San Antonio, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

The 22-year-old combo guard will retreat to the bench in favor of Cam Thomas on Tuesday. Johnson has started in nine of his last 10 outings, during which he has averaged 11.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals across 28.4 minutes per contest.

