Keon Johnson News: Solid showing from first unit

Johnson finished Saturday's 115-113 loss to the Celtics with 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes.

Johnson registered his eighth game of the season with at least 20 points Saturday. With Cam Thomas (hamstring) sidelined for the rest of 2024-25, Johnson has a clear pathway to a stable starting role moving ahead. Over his last 15 appearances in the first unit, Johnson has averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers in 27.8 minutes.