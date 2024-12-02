Keon Johnson News: Starting Monday vs. Bulls
Johnson will enter the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Bulls, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Johnson will receive his first start as a member of the Nets, with his last start coming in the 2021-22 campaign with Portland. Across his last five outings, the 22-year-old guard averaged 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 24.0 minutes per contest while shooting 39.1 percent from the field.
