Keon Johnson News: Steps up off bench in defeat

Johnson totaled 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 100-92 loss to the Magic.

Johnson saw north of 30 minutes off the bench, using that time on the court to end as one of four Nets players with a double-digit point total while swiping a team-high-tying pair of steals defensively. Johnson has reached double figures in four outings this season, doing so in two straight contests while connecting on at least two threes in both of those outings.