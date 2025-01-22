Keon Johnson News: Steps up with team-high 20 points

Johnson ended Wednesday's 108-84 loss to Phoenix with a team-high 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes.

With most of Brooklyn's starters in street clothes Wednesday, Johnson gave the injury-riddled team a lift with a team-high 20 points, albeit in a losing effort. The former first-rounder has seen an extended run with this rebuilding club lately, averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 27.5 minutes over his last 11 games. Since his nightly usage mostly depends on who is healthy for the Nets, however, Johnson is likely to remain a hit-or-miss fantasy option going forward.