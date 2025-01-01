Keon Johnson News: Tallies 17 points Wednesday

Johnson racked up 17 points (6-18 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 130-113 loss to Toronto.

Johnson scored double-digits for the fifth straight game, continuing his recent bump in form. He has recorded at least one steal in all five games, logging at least 29 minutes in four. Although the return of Cam Thomas (injury management) will impact Johnson's opportunities, he should remain a key piece in the rotation given the Nets are simply trying to get a look at what their young core can deliver on a nightly basis.