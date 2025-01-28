Fantasy Basketball
Keon Johnson headshot

Keon Johnson News: Tallies double-digits in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Johnson registered 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Monday's 110-96 loss to Sacramento.

Johnson scored double-digits for the third straight game, albeit barely. As with most of his teammates, Johnson's role from one night to the next is hard to get a read on. Over the past two weeks, his playing time has gone from 19 minutes all the way up to 37 minutes. With very little consistency, it is hard to know who will step up on any given night.

Keon Johnson
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
