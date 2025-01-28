Keon Johnson News: Tallies double-digits in loss

Johnson registered 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Monday's 110-96 loss to Sacramento.

Johnson scored double-digits for the third straight game, albeit barely. As with most of his teammates, Johnson's role from one night to the next is hard to get a read on. Over the past two weeks, his playing time has gone from 19 minutes all the way up to 37 minutes. With very little consistency, it is hard to know who will step up on any given night.