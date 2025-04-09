Keon Johnson News: Will play vs. Atlanta

Johnson (rest) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Hawks.

Johnson missed Tuesday's win against the Pelicans for rest purposes but will return for Thursday's matchup against Atlanta. The 22-year-old guard is averaging 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 38.5 percent from the field and a career-low 31.4 percent from beyond the arc.