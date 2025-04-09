Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keon Johnson headshot

Keon Johnson News: Will play vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Johnson (rest) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Hawks.

Johnson missed Tuesday's win against the Pelicans for rest purposes but will return for Thursday's matchup against Atlanta. The 22-year-old guard is averaging 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 38.5 percent from the field and a career-low 31.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Keon Johnson
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now