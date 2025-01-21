Keshad Johnson Injury: Late addition to injury report
Johnson is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to left shoulder inflammation.
Despite being listed as available all day, Johnson is now in danger of missing Tuesday's contest due to left shoulder inflammation. However, Johnson hasn't played more than two minutes in Miami's last five outings, so his potential absence shouldn't affect the team's rotation.
