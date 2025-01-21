Fantasy Basketball
Keshad Johnson headshot

Keshad Johnson Injury: Late addition to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 2:40pm

Johnson is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to left shoulder inflammation.

Despite being listed as available all day, Johnson is now in danger of missing Tuesday's contest due to left shoulder inflammation. However, Johnson hasn't played more than two minutes in Miami's last five outings, so his potential absence shouldn't affect the team's rotation.

Keshad Johnson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
