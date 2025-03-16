Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keshad Johnson headshot

Keshad Johnson News: Assigned to G League on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

The Heat assigned Johnson to the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Saturday.

Johnson will rejoin the Skyforce ahead of their game against the Iowa Wolves on Sunday. The 23-year-old forward is a member of the Heat's 15-man roster, though he has received little playing time with the parent club of late. Johnson is averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks across 35.6 minutes per game over 26 outings with Sioux Falls.

Keshad Johnson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now