Keshad Johnson News: Assigned to G League on Saturday

The Heat assigned Johnson to the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Saturday.

Johnson will rejoin the Skyforce ahead of their game against the Iowa Wolves on Sunday. The 23-year-old forward is a member of the Heat's 15-man roster, though he has received little playing time with the parent club of late. Johnson is averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks across 35.6 minutes per game over 26 outings with Sioux Falls.