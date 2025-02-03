Keshad Johnson News: Balanced outing in G League loss

Johnson recorded 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 35 minutes in Sunday's 118-113 G League loss to Austin.

Johnson returned to the G League and put together a well-rounded showing for Sioux Falls in a losing effort. Johnson recorded team-high-tying marks in rebounds and blocks, ending second on the team in scoring, assists and steals. Johnson has appeared in 19 G League contests, averaging 19.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.