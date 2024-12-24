Keshad Johnson News: Converted to standard deal

Johnson, who was on a two-way deal with the Heat, is getting upgraded to a a standard two-year contract, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Dru Smith was the favorite to get a standard deal from Miami, but he's been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles. Johnson has been a standout player for the Sioux Falls in the G League, averaging 21.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.